UC Berkeley receives Black-Serving Institution (BSI) designation

UC Berkeley has been officially designated as a Black-Serving Institution (BSI) as part of a new California state initiative recognizing colleges and universities that demonstrate a strong, sustained commitment to supporting Black and African American students.

UC Berkeley is among the inaugural group of California institutions to receive the designation, alongside other UC Davis, California State University campuses (Dominguez Hills, Northridge, and Sacramento), community colleges, and one private institution. The designation affirms Berkeley’s long-standing and evolving efforts to foster environments where students can thrive academically, socially, and culturally.

The BSI designation was established through California Senate Bill 1348, signed into law in 2024. The legislation affirms that supporting Black and African American students in higher education “serves the interests of all Californians” and seeks to address persistent barriers and disparities in access, retention, and degree completion.

What it means to be a Black-Serving Institution

The Black-Serving Institution designation recognizes colleges and universities that demonstrate a sustained, mission-level commitment to advancing Black student success and belonging. UC Berkeley’s application highlighted campus-wide initiatives, student-centered programs, and strategic efforts aimed at improving outcomes and strengthening a sense of belonging for Black students. The designation affirms Berkeley’s intentional, ongoing work to align institutional values, practices, and resources in support of Black students across undergraduate, graduate, and professional programs.

In Fall 2025, 2,086 students at UC Berkeley identified as Black or African American across undergraduate, graduate, and professional programs.

"Becoming a Black Serving Institution marks a meaningful step forward for UC Berkeley. What energizes me most is the collective commitment to move beyond symbolism and toward sustained action,” says Dr. Amber Johnson, Assistant Vice Chancellor and Chief of Staff for the Division of Equity and Inclusion. “This designation signals a deep devotion to extend what our African American Thriving Initiatives leaders started and cultivate a campus culture that listens, responds, and evolves alongside our Black students, and that treats their success, care, and belonging as a shared responsibility."

The designation recognizes both outcomes and intentional practices, including academic support, community-building efforts, and pathways that extend from undergraduate education to graduate and professional opportunities.

“This designation signals an extension of the Village at UC Berkeley,” shares Takiyah Jackson, Director of Organizational Transformation for the African American Thriving Initiatives. “In partnership with student development efforts across campus, we are building an ecosystem where relationships, resources, and responsibility are shared and Black students are seen, supported, and celebrated across the entire university.”

Living into the designation

Campus leaders emphasize that the BSI designation is not only a recognition, but a responsibility. In the coming semesters, Berkeley will engage in deeper work to define what it means to be a Black-Serving Institution in practice, holding the complexity of Black experiences on campus and strengthening accountability to Black students, staff, and faculty.

This work encompasses exploration of the Servingness framework, developed by Dr. Gina Ann Garcia and others, and the Thriving Initiatives, stewarded by Dr. Elisa Diana Huerta, as calls for intentional, structural changes that adapt to Black students in culturally responsive ways to center Black life, labor, and knowledge production at Berkeley, as well as continued dialogue with campus and systemwide partners.

"This moment presents a powerful opportunity to embed the Servingness framework into the very fabric of UC Berkeley,” shares Dr. Gina Ann Garcia, professor at Berkeley School of Education and Latinx Thriving Initiatives Faculty Director. “Beyond programs or designations, Servingness challenges us to examine how our structures, practices, and decision-making consistently respond to the needs, assets, and lived experiences of our students.”

Additional information about the BSI designation, expectations, and opportunities will be shared as details are finalized.

We're proud of this recognition and remain dedicated to advancing our mission of excellence in education, research, and service to society.

For more information about this designation, please contact aati@berkeley.edu.