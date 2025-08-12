UC Berkeley hosts National Symposium on Disability Cultural Centers

Higher education leaders from across the country convene to advance disability culture, justice, and institutional change

From July 30 to August 1, 2025, UC Berkeley welcomed disability leaders from across the country for the National Disability Cultural Centers Symposium and Justice Tour. This first-of-its-kind in-person event was co-hosted by Berkeley’s Disabled Students’ Program and its Disability Cultural Community Center (DCC) – further cementing the university’s role as a national hub for disability innovation, advocacy, and cultural leadership.

Over three transformative days, more than two dozen professionals, faculty, and student leaders gathered to explore how colleges and universities can move beyond compliance to build disability-affirming cultural spaces. Attendees represented a diverse group of institutions, including Syracuse University, Georgetown University, UCSF, University of Illinois Chicago, CSU East Bay, San Diego State University, Santa Rosa Junior College, University of Texas at Austin, University of Maryland, University of Arizona, DREAMDisability, and many more. Most of these have a DCC already on their campus, and some are working to establish one for their campus disability community.

Berkeley’s leadership in this space is deeply rooted in history. In 2021, the Disability Cultural Community Center (DCC) was established after years of student advocacy, activism, and organizing, led primarily by students in the community - UCB alums Katie Savin and Alena Morales, who joined this event to speak about their experiences advocating for the DCC. As the first disability-focused cultural center within the UC system, the DCC builds on Berkeley’s foundational role in the disability rights movement and reflects a broader shift toward celebrating disability identity, culture, and community – not just ensuring access. The center now serves as a hub for programming, mentorship, and cultural transformation on campus and beyond.

In the opening remarks, Dr. Amber Johnson, Assistant Vice Chancellor and Chief of Staff for Equity and Inclusion, set the tone: “UC Berkeley is proud to be the home of the disability civil rights movement. But it’s easy to get caught up in reputation and stop doing the work. The Disabled Students’ Program and the DCC have never stopped – they continue fighting for students, staff, and faculty with disabilities, both on campus and beyond.”

The symposium, co-hosted by the Disabled Students’ Program and the Disability Cultural Community Center, centered on a bold vision: moving beyond compliance and access to advance disability culture, joy, justice, and institutional transformation.

Key highlights included:

Community discussion groups tailored to both emerging and established DCCs

Overview of the disability landscape on the UC Berkeley campus

A site visit to the historic Ed Roberts Campus, disability leaders round table, with a welcome from Dr. Victor Pineda

Collaboration with student leaders and local disability activists

A Justice Tour across the Bay, featuring the UCSF Disability Space, the San Francisco Public Library Talking Books and Braille Center, and a celebration of the new San Francisco Disability Cultural Center, the first municipally supported center of its kind

A culminating working session to draft a shared charter, manifesto, and guiding principles for disability cultural work in higher education

Rooted in the principles of disability justice, collective joy, and cultural change, the event served as both a strategy summit and a healing space for practitioners committed to building campuses where disabled students, staff, and faculty can thrive.

Connect with UC Berkeley’s Disability Cultural Community Center to learn more about the Symposium, access shared resources, or become part of our inter-campus collaboration network: Email | Website | Mailing List