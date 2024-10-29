Forging a new path: Veteran Katie Suwalkowski on resilience, community, and mental health

by Lindsey Michels, Student Affairs

Katie Suwalkowski, a U.S. Army veteran and psychology major at UC Berkeley, has a straightforward approach to life: if you want something, you go for it. When she was 19, Katie wasn’t sure what to do next. She wanted to go to college, but didn’t feel ready mentally or academically. “I didn’t have much going for me,” she recalls. Without a solid support system and uncertain about community college, Katie saw the Army as a way forward. “I figured I was the perfect candidate. I knew the Army would help pay for college, and I wanted to be in a helping role, so I signed up as a military police officer.”

After serving five years, Katie was determined to make the most of the educational benefits she earned. She spent a year at a community college in North Carolina but soon realized she wanted more. “I had put in five years [of service] for this education, so I wanted to make it count. I found out California had some of the top universities for psychology, so I planned for a couple of months, packed up my car, and drove across the country.” Katie enrolled at Foothill College in Palo Alto before transferring to UC Berkeley. “It all worked out perfectly,” she says.

Looking back, Katie believes her military experience gave her the discipline and perseverance to succeed in college. “I treat school like it’s my job,” she explains. “Thanks to my benefits, I’m fortunate to get paid while I study, so I treat it like a 9-to-5.” She credits her time in the Army with teaching her how to stay organized and handle the intensity of Berkeley’s academic life. “Without the military, I wouldn’t be as structured or prepared. I make my own deadlines before the actual ones and make sure to have some fun, too.”

Although Katie believes UC Berkeley does a decent job of spreading the word about veteran services, she feels more could be done to make these resources easier to find. As a lead peer advisor for the Cal Veteran Services Center (CVSC), she tries to reach out to military-affiliated students—both veterans and those with family members in the military—but acknowledges that unless students hear about it directly, they may not know these resources exist. “I found out about the various resources for veterans through my community college, but I had to seek it out. If Berkeley made it easier for veterans to discover these resources, it would help a lot.”

Katie has found a strong sense of community through the CVSC. “I’m a lead peer advisor there, and I’ve connected with so many people,” she says. In addition to advising, she’s a co-event coordinator, planning events to keep veterans engaged on campus. She also seeks support herself. "The academic advisors have been great, and the Transfer Center has been a huge help. I’ve also recommended resources like the Career Engagement Center to other students, and hearing how they’ve benefited from them encouraged me to check out more spaces myself. There’s a wealth of support beyond just the CVSC."

Beyond that, she also volunteers as a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) and works as a Research Assistant in the Social and Moral Judgement Lab (SOMO Lab), staying busy and making the most of her time at Berkeley.

Now in her final year, Katie is preparing to apply to Master of Social Welfare (MSW) programs, with hopes of staying at Berkeley to continue her studies. Her ultimate goal is to become a Licensed Clinical Social Worker (LCSW) and work with people who’ve experienced trauma, particularly veterans, children, and families. Her military service, where she witnessed the toll untreated mental health issues can take, has made her passionate about trauma-informed care. “As a military police officer, I saw a lot of people go through terrible things. I often wished I could do more for them. That experience made me want to work with trauma survivors and help destigmatize mental health care, especially for veterans.”

Katie also wants the broader UC Berkeley community to know that veterans are approachable and open to connecting. “Sometimes, students hesitate to engage with veterans because they think there’s something different about talking to us, but there isn’t. We’re just like anyone else attending school. We want to be part of the Berkeley community."

For veterans considering Berkeley, Katie’s advice is simple: go for it. “You are more than capable of achieving great things here,” she says. “It can feel a little lonely at first, especially if you’re a transfer student or older, but the veteran community is supportive. It’s all about putting yourself out there, adapting, and finding your people.”

Her work with the CVSC has been one of the most rewarding aspects of her time at Berkeley. Katie has participated in panels, connected with alumni, and helped other veterans with their personal statements and resumes. “The CVSC has given me so many resources and connections, and it’s made my time here so much more fulfilling.”

Although she praises the leadership at the CVSC for providing strong support, Katie believes more funding could help amplify their outreach. “I’d love to see more funding to spread the word and connect with more student veterans. There are a lot of great resources, but not everyone knows about them yet.”

Katie’s journey from the military to UC Berkeley has been shaped by her desire to serve and support others, especially those dealing with trauma. Her story is a reminder that with the right resources, community, and drive, veterans can thrive in higher education and beyond.