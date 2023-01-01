Commemorating and Celebrating Black History Month 2023

Background image: Juneteenth 2020 - the oldest annual commemoration of the end of slavery, beginning when the last Black slaves were freed on June 19th, 1865.

Honoring Black History Month 2023

A message from leadership to the campus community.

Caught Caring: (Un)freedom and the Costs of Service Labor in the University

Register for the February 8 panel featuring Caleb Dawson, Adia Harvey Wingfield, & Bianca C. Williams

Register for "Celebrating Black History Month 2023"

A virtual event on February 9, at 11 a.m., hosted by the UC Berkeley Library

Men's Basketball game: Cal vs. Arizona State

Get your tickets for the February 11 game today!

Women's Basketball Game: Cal vs. UCLA on the 17th

Featuring honorary coach E&I Vice Chancellor Dania Matos! Get your tickets.

Contribute to BLAC presents "The Upload: A Show-And-Tell-And-Preservation of Black History at Cal"

Share your print and digital memorabilia about Black campus life.

Triumph and Tribulation: The Lives of the First Black Students at UC Berkeley in the Early 20th Century

RSVP for the February 23 talk with UC Berkeley alum and current staff Gia White

Berkeley African American Studies awarded $2.8 million grant to expand community impact

A Berkeley News story by Ivan Natividad

How the Black Studies Collaboratory is reimagining Black Studies through community engagement

By Michelle Phillips

Angela Davis — Seize the Time

An Oakland Museum of California exhibit up through June 11. Get your tickets.
Watch 'Comrade Sisters: Women of the Black Panther Party'

I'm a Berkeleyan: "Build a Community that will Support your Dreams"

Thoughts from Class of 2022 graduate Ockemia Bean
Learn about Blackbook.U
